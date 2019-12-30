Morning fog, showers Monday with mild temperatures in the mid-60s

The week starts with morning fog and showers with wet weather lasting until at least early afternoon -- with some breaks. Dense fog will impact visibility Monday especially for northern Maryland, West Virginia and Frederick, Warren, Clarke, N. Fauquier and W. Loudoun in Virginia.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. There is a chance of an isolated storm south and east of the District. We will have lots of clouds -- so we'll be capped pretty well which will limit the intensity and severity of any storms.

Expect exceptional warmth as early morning temperatures will be in the 60s and could rise quite high -- or be lower in some areas ...it's a challenge to pinpoint as it all depends on the location of the warm front. Temperatures will drop into the 50s through the afternoon. After Monday, temperatures drop for New Year's Eve to mid-40s and into the mid-40s for the first day of 2020!

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Check for power outages in DC region

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5