More winter weather on the way Monday

Another round of winter weather is on the way!

While the American Model wants to bring us less accumulation than the European Model, either way brace yourself for a messy a.m. and p.m. commute on Monday.

The snow will change to a mix and then into all rain.

It will all move through pretty quickly exiting Monday night.

Most areas will get less than an inch but north of the District, northwest of Interstate 95 and northeast of Interstate 270 up to two inches of snow could be possible before the transition to rain.

When the warmer air moves in will be a determining factor as to who gets what, when.



Commuters should be aware of hazardous road conditions, icy spots and poor visibility.