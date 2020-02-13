More rain showers Thursday morning; dry skies, cold temperatures into Valentine's Day weekend

Once again this morning we're dealing with another round of showers that will dampen and potentially slow the morning commute.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the rain may briefly be moderate when a cool front crosses the Interstate 95 corridor between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Any lingering showers look to be well south and east by lunchtime.

Temperatures early on are in the 40s but we spike into the 50s to near 60 in the afternoon for some bonus warmth. It won't last long!

Through the evening and especially overnight the breeze picks up and gusts up to 25 mph bring in a blast of much colder air that will drop temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s.

That arctic air will make for a cold-hearted Valentine's Day with highs only in the 30s and wind chill temperatures in the 20s! Brrr!

