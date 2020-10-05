Expand / Collapse search

Monday morning scattered showers ; clear, mild afternoon

By Michelle Rotella
WASHINGTON - Early morning scattered showers across the D.C. region Monday as we wake up to get the workweek started.

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says early Monday morning showers clear to bring some sunshine and mild temperatures by the afternoon!

FOX 5’s Michelle Rotella says skies should clear by the afternoon hours bringing some sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Expect mostly clear skies and warm temperatures in the 70s through the week. We could even see an 80s degree high on Wednesday.

