Monday morning scattered showers ; clear, mild afternoon

Early morning scattered showers across the D.C. region Monday as we wake up to get the workweek started.

FOX 5’s Michelle Rotella says skies should clear by the afternoon hours bringing some sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Expect mostly clear skies and warm temperatures in the 70s through the week. We could even see an 80s degree high on Wednesday.

