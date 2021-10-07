Mix of clouds and sun Thursday with highs in the 70s

It's another overcast start to the day with areas of fog (especially well west) and patchy drizzle. In some places, extra time may be needed.

We expect more clouds than sun through the day, but as drier air tries to push in this afternoon we could see some peeks of sun breaking through from time to time.

Temperatures should range from the low to mid-70s and if we get enough sunny breaks the upper-70s may be in reach.

Friday is a similar day, but rain chances are back over the weekend.

