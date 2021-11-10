Mild Wednesday with highs in the 60s; rain expected Friday morning
WASHINGTON - It's another lovely November day - although not quite as warm as Tuesday when we saw a high of 76 degrees at Dulles Airport!
Expect clouds to linger during the morning Wednesday from a weak front that passed through overnight. The clouds kept us from falling into the 30s overnight - but the northwest flow behind the front will keep most locations in the mid-to upper-60s. The balance of the day is sunny.
Enjoy the warmth while it lasts! Colder temperatures return by the weekend!
