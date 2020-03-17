Mild St. Patrick’s Day with scattered showers and highs in the 60s

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Expect more gray than green Tuesday as we are waking up to plenty of clouds and maybe some isolated showers or a few areas of fog. It's also on the chilly side with temperatures in the 40s.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says that while we will still have a slight shower risk through the afternoon with clouds hanging tough, the temperatures will be on the rise as we head for the low to mid-60s. That will be about 10 degrees warmer than Monday and make it a little easier to spend some time outside today as we continue to practice that all-important social distancing.

We clear out late tonight and temperatures will be chilly between 35 and 40 degrees.

Even warmer afternoons ahead later this week -- maybe even our first 80 degree day of 2020!

Hang in there! We will get through this together!

