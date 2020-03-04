Mild, dry and partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the 60s

We're back to sunshine Wednesday but it's on the cool if not chilly side as you head out the door early this morning! FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

The afternoon will be a bit breezy, especially across Maryland, and we may see a few more clouds roll in later in the day. Once again, it looks to be a milder than average day as we head toward highs in the upper-50s to lower-60s. Sue says the average high temperature for March 4th is 51 degrees.

Keep those allergy meds handy too! Tree pollen is abundant already and Tuesday, in particular, was very high. Hopefully the evening showers washed some of it away!

Expect overnight temperatures to fall back into the mid-30s to near 40 degrees.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5