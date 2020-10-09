Mild, dry and cloudy Friday; Hurricane Delta remnants bring Sunday showers

The streak continues! We finish up the work week with another fantastic Friday forecast!

It’s definitely feeling like a crisp October morning with most areas in the 40s early on.

Plentiful sunshine with lighter breezes bring temperatures near or just above 70 degrees by mid afternoon.

Clouds increase a bit by evening and continue to thicken overnight.

Looking ahead, we anticipate a dry but cloudy Saturday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s.

The remnants of Hurricane Delta look to bring substantial rain by Sunday afternoon through Monday.

