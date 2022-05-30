Memorial Day Forecast: Sunny and hot with highs in the 90s

It’s the unofficial start to summer and temperatures are going to heat up across the D.C. region this Memorial Day!

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says Monday is the start of a heatwave as temperatures return to the 90s.

Expect high temperatures of 91 degrees. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday with humidity increasing each day.

A cold front will bring showers and storms Thursday afternoon with cooler conditions on Friday.

Have a safe holiday!

