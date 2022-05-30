Memorial Day Forecast: Sunny and hot with highs in the 90s
WASHINGTON - It’s the unofficial start to summer and temperatures are going to heat up across the D.C. region this Memorial Day!
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says Monday is the start of a heatwave as temperatures return to the 90s.
Expect high temperatures of 91 degrees. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday with humidity increasing each day.
A cold front will bring showers and storms Thursday afternoon with cooler conditions on Friday.
Have a safe holiday!
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement