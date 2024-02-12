Maryland snow: Several inches of snowfall possible Tuesday, Winter Storm Watches issued

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties in northern Maryland early Tuesday morning.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for Carroll County and Frederick County starting at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

"A quick transition to snow could lead to several inches of accumulation in [the] watch region," says FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist Tucker Barnes.

Cold air is expected to mix on the backside of overnight rain in the region. 1 inch to 3 inches is possible across northern Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.