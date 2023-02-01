Light snow across parts of DC region Wednesday morning; afternoon sun with highs near 40 degrees

Parts of the D.C. region are seeing some light snowflakes early Wednesday morning as a winter weather system moves across the area.

The fast-moving system brought a coating of snow to some grassy areas, and created slick spots and visibility problems along roadways for motorists during the morning commute.

The winter weather caused some schools in the region to delay their opening times Wednesday.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says all snow should fade from the region by the mid-morning giving way to afternoon sunshine.

We can expect dry skies by the afternoon and into the evening with highs near 40 degrees.

Colder temperatures in the 30s move into the D.C. area Friday and Saturday.