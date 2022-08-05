Humidity, possible storms expected to ring in the weekend

Expect high humidity to bring in the weekend.

Humidity is expected to peak in the region on Friday with lower 90s feeling like 100-107°.

During the afternoon, storms are expected to fire, and will once again be very slow movers. It could very well be a repeat of Thursday for our region, with an even greater chance of flash flooding given Thursday's rains.

Saturday should start partly to mostly sunny after Friday's storms. It will be hot and humid, though not as much as Thursday and Friday.

Sunday looks very similar to Saturday with a few storms still expected to be dotted around the region in the afternoon. Otherwise, more hot and humid weather!