Humid with PM storms possible Friday; unsettled first weekend of summer ahead

We got a 'pass' on thunderstorms in our area yesterday, but we probably won't get that 'pass' again Friday.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says through the morning hours, showers will be spotty, but any time after lunchtime through sunset we expect showers and thunderstorms to develop. Not everyone will see them, but the atmosphere will be warmer and a bit more unstable, so check your FOX 5 Weather App frequently for updates. We are not outlooked for severe storms as of now.

Friday is also our last day of spring, but temperatures will be warm as we head for the low 80s with noticeable humidity.

