Humid, scattered showers Thursday with highs in the 80s

It's an unsettled Thursday as we dodge a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It doesn't rain all day, but as remnants of tropical depression Bertha pass well west of the metro area we expect some of the outer bands of this fast moving system to bring showers, as well as moisture coming up from the south. The heaviest rain will fall west of D.C.

While we expect clouds and rounds of showers to dominate, we are forecasting temperatures to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Another round of showers and storms expected on a very warm and humid Friday mainly in the mid to late afternoon ahead of a cool front.

Right now the weekend forecast looks very nice as any lingering showers look to exit quickly on Saturday morning.

