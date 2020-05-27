Humid, cloudy with evening showers Wednesday

We had a taste of early summer warmth and humidity on Tuesday but clouds will dominate today making it feel a little less hot even though humidity will still be noticeable.

Since temperatures stayed mild overnight we have a head start on warming into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon.

We may see some spotty showers develop especially south during the day, but for much of the area showers arrive this evening and continue overnight into Thursday.

Showers and some thunderstorms look likely on Thursday and Friday, and may linger into Saturday if an approaching cool front moves slowly.

