Hot, humid Tuesday with highs in the upper-80s; isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible

Get ready for a much warmer Tuesday and hopefully a quieter day as Monday saw a single severe storm produce tornado warnings across several northern counties! FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures today look to climb into the middle and upper-80s with plenty of sunshine!

Once again today, we may have to watch for a few thunderstorms by late afternoon but the risk is marginal or isolated and there isn't a big atmospheric trigger for storm development.

The better chance for storms is on Wednesday morning as a cool front crosses the area. That front will drop temperatures on Thursday back into the upper-60s.

