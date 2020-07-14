Hot streak continues with dry, sunny Tuesday

July continues to deliver daily warmth and yesterday was the 18th day in a row at or above 90 as measured at Reagan National.

We expect Tuesday to be day 19 as we close in on the record hot stretch which is 21 days in a row at or above 90. Suburbs will see temperatures ranging between 85 and 90 degrees.

Bonus: the humidity is in check today as it was on Monday which makes it a little easier to spend time outside. A pleasant breeze out of the northwest will also keep that humidity tolerable. We don’t expect thunderstorms today.

The heat wave continues most of the week and humidity and daily storm chances return soon so enjoy the lower humidity today

