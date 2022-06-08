Hot, humid Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees; strong evening storms possible

A hot and humid Wednesday across the D.C. region with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.

But grab that umbrella! FOX 5’s Claire Anderson says strong storms will move across the area starting during the later afternoon hours. The storms could bring gusty winds, possible flooding conditions and hail.

The storms will linger into the early morning hours Thursday before clearing out. Thursday will be sunny and breezy with cooler highs near 84 degrees.

