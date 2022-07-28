Hot, humid Thursday with highs in the upper-80s; possible afternoon and evening isolated storms

A hot and humid Thursday across the Washington, D.C. area with the chance for isolated storms later this afternoon and evening.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says we'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs around 89 degrees.

Isolated showers and pop-up storms are possible through the afternoon and evening. Any storm chances should stay few and far between with a very low chance for severe weather.

Parts of St. Mary's County and Calvert County will be under a Heat Advisory from noon to 8 p.m. with the heat and humidity pushing the heat index values to between 100 and 105 degrees.

Temperatures in the upper 80s with a chance for storms Friday.