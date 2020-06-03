Hot, humid temperatures in the 90s Wednesday; evening storms possible

We're changing seasons today!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says after a stretch of very comfortable days, it looks like today will be the hottest day of 2020! We expect our first 90-degree day as we head for the low-90s by mid-afternoon with noticeable humidity for good measure.

There is also a chance that we may see late-day thunderstorms pushing south out of Pennsylvania into Maryland. The main window for that looks to be from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. There is the marginal (isolated) risk that a few could be strong to severe if they hold up.

The heat continues into Thursday and Friday as does the risk of afternoon thunderstorms so keep your FOX 5 Weather App handy for any approaching storms.

