Hot, humid start to July with chance for afternoon storms
WASHINGTON - A hot and humid start to July with the threat of thunderstorms across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions.
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says expect a humid day in the lower-90s Friday. Today's heat index – a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity – will make it feel like it's closer to 100 degrees.
Delgado says expect thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon in the northwest near the Interstate 81 corridor.
An increased threat for thunderstorms moves in Saturday with some of those storms becoming strong and bringing heavy rain and localized flooding.
The Fourth of July holiday should stay nice with a slight chance for rain.
