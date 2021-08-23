Expand / Collapse search

Hot, humid Monday with temperatures back in the 90s

WASHINGTON - Monday will start off cloudy, but we will see increasing sunshine throughout the day.

Jennifer Delgado says the impacts from Henri have diminished and it will slowly move closer to Connecticut.

Monday also marks the return of the 90s along with the very humid air. There is a chance for a few scattered storms to develop in the afternoon

Temperatures return to the low-to-mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

