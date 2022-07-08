Hot, humid Friday with chance for afternoon thunderstorms

Another hot and humid day across the D.C. region with temperatures in the 80s and the chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says muggy and cloudy conditions start the morning. Anderson says there is a chance for potentially severe pop-up showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours into the evening.

Heavy rain is expected to push in late Friday evening with severe weather – including potentially damaging winds and heavy downpours – to remain in the region into Saturday. Dries conditions and more sunshine Sunday.

