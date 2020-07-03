Hot, hazy and humid heading into Fourth of July weekend

We're heading into the Fourth of July weekend with more hot, hazy and humid weather conditions across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says Friday could be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures around 95 degrees. The heat and humidity could push the heat index values to around 100 degrees, Tucker says.

Friday should stay dry but keep an eye out for some storms on July 4th. Look for temperatures in the 90s on Saturday with a few storms possible.

We've hit the 90 degree mark for seven days in a row, Tucker says, and it's possible we could see temperatures in the 90s during each of the next seven days. Stay safe and hydrated during these extended periods of heat!

