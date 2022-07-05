Hot and humid Tuesday with strong storms possible across DC region

A very hot, humid and breezy Tuesday with the chance for strong storms across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says high temperatures will reach around 91 degrees later today.

We can expect heavy showers and thunderstorms to begin pushing in by later this afternoon. Anderson says the storms could bring the risk for isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and possible hail.

Downpours could reduce viability and cause traffic congestion for the evening commute.

An unsettled weather pattern will bring the chance for storms each day this weekend and into the weekend.

