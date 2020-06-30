Hot and humid Tuesday; storms possible later in the day

Another hot and humid day Tuesday as we say goodbye to June with highs in the upper-80s.

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says we’ll see could see a few pop-up storms later in the day -- sometime after 4 p.m. -- but the majority of your Tuesday should stay dry. Not everyone will get storms -- but keep the umbrella handy!

A hot Fourth of July this Saturday with highs in the 90s and storms possible.

