Hot and humid Tuesday; storms possible later in the day
WASHINGTON - Another hot and humid day Tuesday as we say goodbye to June with highs in the upper-80s.
FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says we’ll see could see a few pop-up storms later in the day -- sometime after 4 p.m. -- but the majority of your Tuesday should stay dry. Not everyone will get storms -- but keep the umbrella handy!
A hot Fourth of July this Saturday with highs in the 90s and storms possible.
