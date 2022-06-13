Hot and humid Monday with chances for pop-up showers

Get ready for temperatures creeping towards the 90s to start the week.

A morning sprinkle or shower is possible on Monday morning as a warm front lifts north of the region. The sun should come out by the afternoon, and it will be hot and humid as we expect to head for the 90s.

We'll be a bit unstable in the afternoon, so pop-up showers are possible, but they should be pretty isolated until the overnight hours.