Heavy rain, flooding concerns across DC region as storms move in Thursday

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - FOX 5’s Weather Team is tracking a storm system producing a band of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms that is slowly moving from west to east through the mid-afternoon.

The storm has the potential to produce one to two inches of rain -- and since the ground is already saturated -- a Flood Watch will be in effect until late tonight. Keep an eye on low lying areas as well as streams and creeks that may rise as a result of runoff.

We’re also watching for the potential for strong gusts of wind especially during thunderstorms. The Eastern Shore as well as the Maryland/Delaware beaches are under a Wind Advisory where gusts could approach 40-50 mph.

The heavy rain tapers to showers by late afternoon along the Interstate 95 corridor. Temperatures top out in the low 60s. Occasional showers expected overnight and into Friday

