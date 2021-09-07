Heat, humidity return for one day breaking up Fall feel

We are switching things up a bit today as we interrupt our comfortable early September days to bring back a bit of that August feel! Fortunately, it’s a ‘one-day special!’



A southerly wind ahead of an approaching cool front will pump up the humidity making temperatures in the mid to upper 80s feel a bit uncomfortable.

Later in the afternoon and into the evening hours, there will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe with the main threat being gusty winds. We can’t rule out heavy rain in any of the stronger storms so there is the isolated risk of flash flooding as well.



The showers may linger overnight into early Thursday. Sunny skies and a much more comfortable airmass return by Thursday afternoon.