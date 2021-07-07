Heat, humidity hangs over DC area Wednesday

When you step out the door this morning a wall of heat and humidity will surely greet you as we stay under the influence of a ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic and a persistent, moist southerly flow.

Once again like Tuesday, it's excessive heat with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90's "feeling" like it's 100F or higher.

It could easily be another day where we will see Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

With the hot humid airmass creating instability, we could once again be under the threat of a possible shower or thunderstorm popping up. The best chances look like areas North near Mason Dixon but we will have to monitor it.

By Thursday we will not only be watching the timing of a Cold Front approaching us, but at the same time the remnants of Elsa moving N/NE as it moves along the Virgina coast and off Delmarva. We will need to keep an eye to see just how far North the outer rainbands and winds reach and what if any impact we will have.

Advertisement

Stay posted for more!