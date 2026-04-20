Daughter of Virginia Sen. Mark Warner dies after long health battle

The daughter of Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, has died following a decades‑long struggle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues, the senator announced Monday.

"We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void," Warner wrote in a statement.

He said the family is grateful for the support of friends and loved ones and asked for privacy as they navigate what he described as a profound loss.

Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, during a news conference following the weekly Senate Democrat policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. President Donald Trump won broad approval for his strike o Expand