Heat and humidity return Monday with highs in the 90s; afternoon, evening storms possible

Summer is back and we have another heat wave on our hands!

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says Monday will be warmer and more humid with high temperatures in the lower-90s.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the rest of the week and it will feel like 100 degrees on Tuesday and near 105 degrees on Wednesday.

Delgado says we also have a good chance for afternoon and evening storms each day -- but we're not expecting anything severe. We don't cool off until the weekend. Sorry!

