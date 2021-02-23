Gusty winds Tuesday with highs in the 50s; hints of spring Wednesday with temperatures near 60 degrees

We're not dodging winter precipitation Tuesday, but the gusty wind will get your attention this afternoon!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says a Wind Advisory is in effect for the metro area from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. for sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph! Watch those tree limbs and secure loose objects around your home.

It will also be a sunny and milder day with temperatures making a run at 50 degrees, although the blustery wind will make it feel colder.

The wind will settle down late tonight and Wednesday looks to bring a hint of spring fever with temperatures near 60 and plenty of sun!

