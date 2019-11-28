Gusty winds, chilly temps for Thanksgiving in DC region

Here at FOX 5 we're all giving thanks that the weather hasn't been as wild here as in other parts of the country on this Thanksgiving!

We're still dealing with strong winds that will be sustained between 15-25 mph and may gust between 30 and 40 mph.

Turkey Trot temperatures are chilly between 39 and 43 degrees.

Overall, it's a partly sunny and dry day that will top out in the low 50s. The gusty winds will settle down by evening but it will still be on the breezy side with sustained winds between 15-20 mph.

It will also be a colder night as temperatures head into the low and mid-30s. Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels to all!

