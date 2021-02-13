Freezing rain will lead to icy roads Saturday

article

Get ready for a slick Saturday.

Freezing rain Saturday will persist through Sunday morning.

There is a winter weather advisory for the the D.C. area with the possibility of up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulations.

Areas to the south are under an ice storm warning with one-quarter to half-inch ice accumulations, leading to icy roads, downed trees and power outages.

At least Valentine’s Day on Sunday looks better, and warmer.

The next chance for winter weather returns Monday night and Thursday.

Watch Gwen Tolbart's full Saturday morning forecast:

