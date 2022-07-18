Flood Watch issued for parts of DC region amid threat of strong afternoon thunderstorms

A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of the D.C. region Monday as the threat of heavy rain and severe weather moves into the area.

The Flood Watch begins at 4 p.m. and will expire at midnight. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says slow moving thunderstorms could drop between one and three inches of rain on parts of the D.C. region and could cause localized flooding conditions, damaging winds and lightning.

The heat and humidity will keep high temperatures around 90 degrees Monday. The heavy storms are expected to begin impacting the area sometime around 3 p.m.

The heat and humidity stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 90s. Storm chances returns by Thursday.

