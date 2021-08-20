Flash Flood Watches across DC and parts of surrounding counties as heavy rain moves through
(FOX 5 DC) - Washington, D.C. and parts of the surrounding counties were under Flash Flood Warnings and Watches Friday morning as heavy rain poured from the sky.
FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says heavy rain in and around D.C. could produce several inches of precipitation in a very short period of time.
The rain is expected to continue for several more hours before some possible late sunshine. Highs are only expected to reach the upper-70s.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING VS FLASH FLOOD WATCH: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
In Fairfax County, a driver self-evacuated from their vehicle that became stuck in high water near Old Courthouse Road and Beasley Road in Vienna area. Also in Fairfax County, a tree fell into a home on Dolley Madison Boulevard in the McLean area. Everyone was reported safe.
What is the difference between a Flood Watch and a Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service?
Flash Flood Warning: Take Action! A Flash Flood Warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood prone area move immediately to high ground. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.
Flash Flood Warnings are changing to an Impact-Based format to improve public response. Read the factsheet.
Flood Warning: Take Action! A Flood Warning is issued when the hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.
Flood Watch: Be Prepared: A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.
