Heat dome baking the DMV: Record-breaking temps set to soar above 100 degrees

The Brief The DMV is under an extreme heat warning, with actual temperatures expected to reach 102 degrees and a heat index pushing up to 112 degrees. While temperatures will hover near 100 degrees on Saturday, scattered afternoon thunderstorms may provide temporary cooling. However, those storms are expected to clear out in time for evening fireworks.



The Washington, D.C. area is currently baking under a massive heat dome, and meteorologists warn that the worst is yet to come.

With an extreme heat warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, residents should prepare for dangerous conditions as the region enters the core of this severe heatwave.

By the numbers:

High pressure sitting directly over the region is suppressing any chance of cooling rain Thursday. Morning temperatures are already uncomfortably high, with DC starting the day at a sweltering 80 degrees and surrounding areas like Gaithersburg and Dulles lingering in the upper 70s.

As the sun beats down, temperatures will spike rapidly with highs expected to hit 102 degrees. Heat Index: When factoring in the brutal humidity and mid-70s dew points, the heat index is expected to reach anywhere from 105 to 112 degrees at times.

The standing record for today at Reagan National is 101 degrees, meaning a new record will likely fall this afternoon.

July 4th outlook

What's next:

As we head into the holiday weekend, the brutal heat continues before offering some eventual relief.

Friday's highs will sit dangerously between 102 and 104 degrees. By Saturday, July 4, temperatures will hover right around 100 degrees. While the region will not see rain all day, there is a strong chance for scattered storm activity Saturday afternoon and early evening.

If these thunderstorms materialize, they could temporarily cool things down. Forecasters currently expect the storms to clear out in time for nighttime firework displays, finally paving the way for cooler temperatures next week.

Beat the heat

What you can do:

It does not take long to feel the dangerous effects of extreme heat when stepping outdoors. Officials and meteorologists are urging residents to take proactive measures to protect their bodies from wearing down:

Hydrate constantly: Keep drinking water continuously, even if you do not actively feel thirsty.

Seek air conditioning: Get yourself into cool spots as much as possible to prevent your core temperature from overheating.

Pace yourself: If you work outdoors or must be outside, take as many breaks in the shade or AC as you can.

ReadyDC has also activated cooling centers around the city. You can find a center near you online.