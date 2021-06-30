Extreme heat continues Wednesday with heat index temperatures near 105 degrees

The steam heat is back Wednesday as temperatures look to head into the mid-90s again.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says that by combining it with the humidity it will yield heat index temperatures near 105 degrees -- so you are urged to take it easy outside. There could be a few thunderstorms to break the heat later today but any storms are more likely to form closer to the mountains.

The good news is that today should be the peak of the current heat wave and by Friday temperatures will be noticeably cooler.

A cool front will slowly sag through the region bringing some rounds of storms into the area on Thursday and Friday. Some of these storms may be strong with damaging winds and heavy rain potential.

The pattern will stay cooler into the Independence Day weekend but we also may dodge some lingering showers on Saturday and the 4th of July.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5