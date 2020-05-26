Dry, warm and humid Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees

We ease back into the work week after the Memorial Day weekend with a quiet and comfortable Tuesday.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the morning lows will be in the 50s will give way to seasonal temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80. Clouds may be a bit thicker in the morning but should become sunnier as the day goes on. An exception to that may be in central Virginia where clouds from a disturbance over the Southeast U.S. could over spread that area.

Looking ahead: temperatures trend even warmer and we will be watching for scattered late week thunderstorms

