Dry, partly sunny Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees

After a rainy, chilly and dreary Monday we're at least expecting to get some sunshine back in the forecast to brighten your Tuesday. FOX 5's Sue Palka says we may also need to burn off some early morning fog with cool morning temperatures close to 40 degrees.

Under partly cloudy skies, we expect seasonable temperatures topping out in the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Rain returns before dawn on Wednesday and lasts most of the day so take advantage of this dry day to get outside if you can do it while maintaining the all-important social distance from others.

