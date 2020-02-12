Dry morning, evening rain Wednesday; dry, cold weekend on the way

Enjoy this rain-free Wednesday morning but keep the umbrella handy!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we may coax the sun out for a while early today before clouds thicken and rain returns for the late afternoon through the overnight hours.

We start out the day in the chilly 30s and top out between 45 and 50 degrees -- so significantly cooler than Tuesday. Overnight temperatures won't fall below freezing but the rain will continue into Thursday morning.

