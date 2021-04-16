Dry, breezy and cool Friday with highs near 60 degrees

Brrr! It's a chilly morning as overnight temperatures dropped into the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says expect plenty of sun Friday, but blustery winds gusting up to 30 mph will keep it feeling brisk through the day. Temperatures this afternoon will be close to 60 which is cooler than average for mid-April.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine is back on Saturday but a few showers are possible late and a few showers are also possible Sunday.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5