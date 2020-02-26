Dense fog Wednesday morning; evening rain, thunderstorms possible

We start off the day the way we finished Tuesday: with clouds, drizzle and fog as temperatures remain in the 40s.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we'll hang onto the clouds through the day as we await a significant cold front to approach by evening. This approaching front will push milder air ahead of it and we'll climb from 55 to 60 degrees in the afternoon.

The cold front looks to fire up a line of gusty showers or even some thunderstorms moving from west to east between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has the metro area outlooked for a marginal (isolated) risk of severe storms. The main threats would be damaging wind and heavy rain.

After the line of showers/storms pass through cooler air arrives overnight and we head for the 30s. Colder air and gusty winds linger into Thursday so plan ahead!

