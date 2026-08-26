The Brief Warm, humid Wednesday with highs in the upper‑80s. Dry morning with sunshine and rising afternoon humidity. Thursday storms bring a risk for severe weather.



A warm and humid Wednesday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region with high temperatures climbing into the upper-80s.

What we know:

Early Wednesday morning starts off comfortable, with most areas in the 60s and downtown D.C. near 70 degrees. Radar shows dry conditions, making for a clear sunrise and plenty of sunshine through much of the day.

Wednesday serves as a transition day. Conditions stay dry, but humidity will gradually increase later in the afternoon as cloud cover begins to return ahead of Thursday’s showers. Highs reach about 87 degrees with rising humidity.

Thursday will be more humid, with cloud cover, scattered morning showers and a better chance for afternoon and evening storms. There is at least a risk for severe weather, with storms potentially affecting the afterschool and evening commute before clearing late Thursday.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday looks isolated. The weekend turns dry with highs in the 80s, before heat and humidity build again heading into the first week of September.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Warm, humid Wednesday with highs in the upper-80s