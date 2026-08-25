Hispanic student enrollment declines in Virginia, Maryland amid immigration enforcement

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The Brief Hispanic student enrollment is down in Maryland and Virginia. Enrollment changes come amid immigration enforcement across the U.S. Hispanic student enrollment across Maryland was up more than 4% in 2021.



Immigration enforcement across Virginia and Maryland is leading to a decline in Hispanic student enrollment, according to data from Maryland's Department of Education.

What we know:

Data shows that fewer Hispanic students are showing up for class in public schools amid increased ICE enforcement and deportations.

The executive director of the Prince George's County Educators' Association says that while they don't know the full impact yet, the new enrollment numbers raise serious concerns. Their focus is on ensuring immigrant students are safe and protected while at school.

According to the data, Hispanic K-12 student enrollment is down .6% statewide, compared to the last four years of growth following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Montgomery County, Hispanic student enrollment is down more than 3%, or more than 1,800 students, compared to 2021. In Prince George's County, enrollment is down nearly .2%, about 160 students.

Hispanic student enrollment across Maryland was up more than 4% in 2021.

The decline is also happening in Virginia.

Advocates raise concerns

What they're saying:

"I'm hearing about some very troubling complexities from the community," said Loudoun County School Board Chair April Chandler. "I have heard from constituents that there is a great deal of fear in the community and that people are living in hiding in our communities now."

Data shows that all but two of Maryland's predominantly Hispanic high schools saw declines in student enrollment by up to 11%. The graduation rate for Hispanic students is also down.

"First of all, we need to make sure our schools are safe places," said CASA Director of Education Shannon Wilk de Benitez. "That means establishing protective policies."

"They have absolutely been present on school grounds, present in close proximity to our school zones, present as families take their loved ones to and from school," she added.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to ICE along with several school districts in Maryland and Virginia, and is awaiting a response.