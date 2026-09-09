Warm and humid conditions return Wednesday across the Washington, D.C., region, bringing a summerlike feel with highs near 89 degrees.

It will be a dry day, making it a good opportunity for outdoor activities, with temperatures and humidity higher than Tuesday.

Temperatures Wednesday will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s, pushing readings above the early‑September average of 83 degrees. Winds will add to the humid feel.

An approaching cold front will increase the chance for showers on Thursday, with a few early breakout showers possible by mid‑morning. Clouds and scattered showers may develop through the afternoon Thursday, and a rumble of thunder is possible. The threat is expected to linger into Thursday night and early Friday as the front slowly moves through.

Thursday’s temperatures will be slightly cooler due to cloud cover and earlier shower chances. While showers may impact the Friday morning commute, conditions should improve by midday.

The weekend is not expected to be a washout, though clouds and occasional showers are possible before the D.C. region finally dries out early next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Warm, humid Wednesday with highs near 89 degrees