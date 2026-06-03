The Brief Sunny and warm Wednesday with a high near 82 degrees. Mainly dry with another break from humidity. Heat returns Thursday with highs in the 90s into the weekend.



A sunny and warm Wednesday is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with a high near 82 degrees.

What we know:

The day will be mainly dry, giving the area another break from humidity before it builds back later this week and into the weekend.

Early morning temperatures are on the cool side for some spots. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the radar shows dry conditions across the region and low humidity will make for another refreshing day as temperatures climb into the low 80s, slightly warmer than Tuesday and near seasonal averages.

Heat returns Thursday, with highs reaching the 90s and holding there through the weekend. Humidity will also increase, bringing a summerlike feel from Friday into early next week.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, warm Wednesday before heat surges later this week