The Brief Sunny and hot Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A spotty shower or isolated pop‑up storm is possible this afternoon. A better chance for storms arrives Thursday with showers lingering into early Friday.



A sunny and hot Wednesday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

What we know:

Temperatures started the morning in the 50s and 60s with light winds. A warm front will move through later in the day, bringing hotter, more humid air and a return to a summerlike feel.

A few early‑morning showers moved through areas from Fredericksburg to southern Maryland, but most of the region is dry. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says only a spotty shower or isolated pop‑up storm is possible through the afternoon, with rain chances around 20 to 30 percent.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Wednesday, running above average for mid‑June. Humidity will continue to build through the day.

Limited precipitation today, but a better chance for storms arrives Thursday. Showers and storms may linger into early Thursday afternoon, with additional showers possible late Thursday into early Friday. Conditions should improve quickly on Friday morning, with clear skies throughout the afternoon.

The weekend is expected to be warm, dry and pleasant.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny and hot Wednesday; isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible